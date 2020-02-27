For the Heekes, Central Michigan-Arizona baseball games are a family reunion

CMU won the Mid-American Conference last season to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Chippewas were picked to win the conference again this year.

Zach is the second Heeke boy to play baseball at CMU, following oldest brother Ryan, a center fielder. Zach is set to graduate with a business degree and would like to work in sports in some capacity. For most of his life, he’s had a front-row seat to the world of collegiate athletics.

“It’s a great thing to be the son of an athletic director, because you see how much passion one person can have for a university,” Zach Heeke said. “My dad really portrays that. Wherever he is, he’s gonna love what he does. He loves waking up in the morning and going to work.

“He just kind of gave that to us, because I love waking up and going to practice. I love waking up and going to Central Michigan.”

Cats scuffling … on offense

UA coach Jay Johnson wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance Wednesday, especially at the plate, and let his feelings be known during an animated, 20-minute postgame address.