For ultra-competitive Arizona starter Chase Silseth, the pursuit of greatness never ends

Johnson and Yeskie began pursuing Silseth in the fall of 2019. They had deep connections at College of Southern Nevada, which was Silseth’s second stop after he started his college career at Tennessee.

Silseth, who’s 6 feet tall, said he weighed 240 pounds during his freshman year in Knoxville. He learned about nutrition and weight training there and began to transform his body. But he didn’t believe he would reach his potential as a Vol.

“I wasn't gonna be the best player I could be,” Silseth said. “I'm always wanting to improve and find some way to be better at this game, because the game is always testing you in different ways, humbling you. (Tennessee) just didn't seem, in my heart, (like) the right place for me to do that.”

After positing a 1-1 record with a 4.35 ERA in 2019, Silseth transferred to a junior college closer to home. By the time he arrived on the UA campus last summer, Silseth weighed 217 pounds and was among the best-conditioned players on the team. He would win every competitive conditioning drill with his fellow pitchers before fall practice started.

Then Silseth dominated in intrasquad scrimmages against a lineup that Johnson knew would be good. It’s easily the most potent offense in the Pac-12.