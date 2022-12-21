Former Arizona baseball coach Andy Lopez named to National College Baseball Hall of Fame

Andy Lopez, who led Arizona to the 2012 College World Series title during 14 seasons as the Wildcats' coach, has been selected to the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

This year's hall of fame class was announced Wednesday morning. Lopez will be inducted during the College Baseball Night of Champions, an event held Feb. 2-3 in Omaha. Lopez was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018, and is a member of halls of fame in seven other places: the University of Arizona, Pima County, Pepperdine, UCLA, L.A. Harbor Community College, San Pedro, California; and Southern California's South Bay.

Between 2002-15, Lopez — who won a national championship at Pepperdine and coached at Florida before coming to Tucson — led the Wildcats to the postseason eight times.

They advanced to College World Series twice. In 2011, they won it all. Led by pitchers Kurt Heyer and Konner Wade, Pac-12 Player of the Year Alex Mejia and outfielder Rob Refsnyder, Arizona went a perfect 10-0 in the postseason. The Wildcats beat defending champion South Carolina in the final. Last summer, the Star's Greg Hansen named the 2012 squad as the 20th-best team, all sports, in the history of Southern Arizona.

Heyer told the Star last summer that the Wildcats "bought into what Lopez was feeding us."

"It’s not like we had guys that threw 98 or guys that hit 20 home runs. It was just guys that knew how to play the game and execute the game," he said. "That was the thing that separated us. We were able to minimize mistakes and just play the game right. We weren’t flashy. We just went in and took care of business. It was like a job for us. It was like, ‘All right, we’re here for three hours. Let’s execute the game as best we can and go home with a W.’ And that’s it.”

Lopez retired following the 2015 season. He remains in Tucson, and is a frequent contributor to Pac-12 Networks baseball broadcasts.

In addition to Lopez, the Hall of Fame class includes former Southern University infielder Rickie Weeks; former Brown infielder Bill Almon; former Southern University coach Roger Cador; former Michigan player Casey Close; former Lipscomb coach Ken Dugan; umpire Jim Garman; former USC coach Art Mazmanian; former Division III Player of the Year Ken Ritter; and Condredge Holloway, the first African-American member of Tennessee's baseball team.