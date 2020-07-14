Former Arizona baseball standout and batting champ Jeff Van Houten dies at 37

Jeff Van Houten, one of Arizona baseball’s most prolific hitters and a member of the 2004 College World Series team, died late last week.

Van Houten, who was from the Phoenix area, was 37 years old. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Van Houten played for the UA from 2002-05. He ranks in the top seven in school annals in runs, hits, multihit games, extra-base hits, triples, total bases, walks and runs batted in. Van Houten’s 213 RBIs rank second in UA history behind Ron Hassey’s 235.

Van Houten twice earned first-team All-Pac-10 honors, in 2003 and ’05. The outfielder led the conference with a .413 batting average in ’03. He also had a team-best 71 RBIs that year.

Van Houten’s coach with the Wildcats, Andy Lopez, found out about his former player’s passing Friday.

“It’s a kick to the stomach,” Lopez said. “You hate hearing that about anybody. That’s a young life taken. That’s a tragedy.”