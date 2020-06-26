Former Arizona catcher Austin Wells signs with New York Yankees for $2.5 million

All 2020 draft picks will receive their signing bonuses via deferred payments. Up to $100,000 is to be paid within 30 days of signing, 50% of the remaining bonus on July 1, 2021, and the other 50% on July 1, 2022.

When Wells and his fellow draftees will be able to begin their professional careers on the field is less clear. While Major League Baseball plans to begin a shortened season in late July, there are no such plans for the minor leagues. It’s more likely than not that 2020 draftees will begin playing pro ball in the fall or in 2021.