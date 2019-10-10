A familiar face will be in the visiting dugout when the Arizona Wildcats face Team USA in an exhibition baseball game later this month.
Bobby Dalbec – one of the top players on the UA’s 2016 College World Series runner-up squad – has been named to USA Baseball’s 2019 national team. USA Baseball will scrimmage against Arizona on Oct. 26 at Hi Corbett Field.
Dalbec has been a member of the Boston Red Sox organization since being selected by the club in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft. The powerful third baseman has hit 25-plus home runs in the minor leagues for three straight years.
Dalbec played third base and pitched for the Wildcats across three seasons. As a batter, he hit .282 with 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 123 RBIs. As a pitcher, he posted a 2.65 ERA with 14 saves.
USA Baseball is participating in the WBCSC Premier12 tournament in November, the first opportunity for the U.S. to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The U.S. roster consists of professional players who aren’t currently on their MLB teams’ 40-man rosters.