Former Arizona Wildcat Jared Oliva called up by Pittsburgh Pirates

Another former Arizona Wildcat has joined the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates on Monday recalled former UA outfielder Jared Oliva from the team’s alternate training site. The move came after Pittsburgh placed outfielder Jason Martin on the injured list. Martin had replaced ex-Wildcat Kevin Newman, who was struck in the knee by a pitch Saturday and is out for the season.

The Pirates selected Oliva in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB draft. The speedy center fielder slashed .321/.385/.498 as a junior at the UA in ’17. He had 25 doubles, 54 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

In two-plus minor-league seasons with the Pirates organization, Oliva accumulated 84 stolen bases to go along with 15 homers, 106 RBIs and a .274/.348/.403 slash line.

Starting Monday, the last-place Pirates had seven more games this season. Oliva was not in the starting lineup against the Cubs.

