 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona Wildcat Jared Oliva called up by Pittsburgh Pirates
editor's pick

Former Arizona Wildcat Jared Oliva called up by Pittsburgh Pirates

Oliva, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft, stole 84 bases in 2-plus minor-league seasons

061816-spt-ua baseball-p8

Former Arizona outfielder Jared Oliva was recalled by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another former Arizona Wildcat has joined the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates on Monday recalled former UA outfielder Jared Oliva from the team’s alternate training site. The move came after Pittsburgh placed outfielder Jason Martin on the injured list. Martin had replaced ex-Wildcat Kevin Newman, who was struck in the knee by a pitch Saturday and is out for the season.

The Pirates selected Oliva in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB draft. The speedy center fielder slashed .321/.385/.498 as a junior at the UA in ’17. He had 25 doubles, 54 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

In two-plus minor-league seasons with the Pirates organization, Oliva accumulated 84 stolen bases to go along with 15 homers, 106 RBIs and a .274/.348/.403 slash line.

Starting Monday, the last-place Pirates had seven more games this season. Oliva was not in the starting lineup against the Cubs.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News