Former UA Wildcat Kevin Newman doubles four times for Pirates to tie MLB record

PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles — in successive innings, no less — and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers 14-4 Saturday to snap their eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader.

Newman, a former Arizona Wildcat, doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game. He also scored four times.

“You grow up as a kid and your dream is to play in the major leagues,” said Newman, who came into the game hitting just .218. “Coming off the field, someone told me I was part of a major league record and that’s really something. It’s something you dream about. It’s an honor.”

Newman’s third double drove in two to spark a six-run fifth that included Bryan Reynolds’ two-run homer. That outburst broke the game open, giving the Pirates a 12-4 lead.

The only Pirates to previously hit four doubles in a game were Hall of Famer Paul Waner in 1932 and Adam Frazier in 2019.

Rookie Hoy Park had three of the Pirates’ 19 hits. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Reynolds, Rodolfo Castro and Gregory Polanco added two hits each. Hayes, Jacob Stallings and Newman had two RBIs apiece.