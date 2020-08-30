Former Wildcat Bobby Dalbec makes MLB debut with Boston Red Sox

Former Arizona Wildcats standout Bobby Dalbec was recalled by the Boston Red Sox and made his major-league debut Sunday.

Dalbec, a two-way player at the UA from 2014-16, started at first base and batted eighth in the Red Sox lineup against the Washington Nationals.

Earlier Sunday, Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres. At 11-22 entering Sunday, the Red Sox had the worst record in the American League.

Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft, hit 79 home runs with a .261/.362/.505 slash line in four seasons in the Boston minor-league system. Minor-league baseball was shut down this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dalbec had been working out at Boston’s alternate training site.

Dalbec hit 24 homers in three seasons at Arizona. He also won 17 games and saved 14 as a pitcher for the Wildcats, helping them reach the College World Series finals in 2016.

