Four players who were selected in the 2019 MLB draft officially joined the Arizona Wildcats’ signing class Monday.
The players are right-handers Davis Vainer and Chandler Murphy, left-hander Garrett Irvin and outfielder Mac Bingham.
Vainer, a graduate transfer from Alabama, was taken in the 21st round by the Houston Astros. Murphy, who played a Peoria Liberty High School, was picked by the Astros in the 36th round.
Bingham, who attended Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, was a 40th-round pick of the Chicago Cubs. Irvin, a transfer from Riverside (Calif.) City College, also was selected in the 40th round, by the Boston Red Sox.