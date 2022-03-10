Four ways No. 17 Arizona Wildcats can improve heading into Pac-12 opener at Cal

Bullard was penciled into the middle of Arizona’s lineup after hitting six home runs in the final 10 games last season. It remains to be seen when he’ll be back at full health.

Right-hander Chandler Murphy has yet to appear in a game because of an arm injury. He has had several encouraging bullpen sessions, though, and could pitch an inning in Monday's game at Pacific.

Murphy split time between starting and relieving last season and posted a 7-0 record with a 4.29 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 innings. If healthy, he almost certainly would have been a weekend starter. Even if he’s only able to contribute in relief at first, it would give the Wildcats another experienced pitching option.

“If Murphy can get healthy, Tony can get healthy, it gives us a lot more depth,” Hale said.

Determine a lineup

In part because of Bullard’s absence, Hale has tinkered with the batting order regularly.

No UA player has hit in the same spot in the lineup in every game. Three players have batted leadoff. Noah Turley has been slotted in everywhere from fourth to eighth.