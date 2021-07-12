Four Wildcats taken on second day of Major League Baseball's amateur draft

Four Arizona Wildcats have been selected during the second day of the Major League Baseball's amateur draft.
Right fielder Ryan Holgate, first baseman Branden Boissiere, center fielder Donta' Williams and relief pitcher Gil Lina were all off the board by Monday afternoon.
Holgate was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals at No. 70 overall, while Boissiere was picked by the Washington Nationals with their third-round (82nd overall) pick. Williams, projected as the 324th-best prospect entering the draft according to Baseball America, went to the Baltimore Orioles with their fourth-round (106th overall) selection. Luna, a left-hander, was a ninth-round selection of the Chicago White Sox.
UA commit Tyler Whitaker, an outfielder from Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman High School, was taken by the Houston Astros with their third-round pick — below where many experts believed he would land. MLB.com ranked Whitaker as the 37th-best player available; he went 87th overall, a pick that comes with an estimated slot value of $689,300.
Onetime Wildcats infielder Dayton Dooney, who transferred to Central Arizona College and had signed a national letter-of-intent with Tennessee, was taken in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals.
Chase Silseth, the ace of this year's CWS-bound team, has not yet been picked. MLB.com ranks Silseth as the 157th-best prospect in this year's draft. Silseth, as a draft-eligible junior, has the option to return to college if he fails to find a professional fit.
Holgate becomes the first Wildcat picked by the Cardinals since Alex Mejia and Kurt Heyer in 2012. The club took him in the competitive balance round between the second and third round.
Holgate played in 63 games in 2021, racking up 86 hits, 56 RBIs, 49 runs scored and 11 home runs over 245 at-bats.
Boissiere, an All-Pac-12 selection, posted a .369 batting average with 94 hits, 63 RBIs and 69 runs scored in 255 at-bats. Boissiere ended the season with a seven-game hit streak.
Williams was a four-year starting center fielder for the Wildcats, earning All-Pac-12 and All-Pac-12 defensive honors in 2021. At the plate, the lefty hit .342 with 82 hits.
Luna made 14 appearances in relief, going 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA. He did not participate in the NCAA Super Regionals or College World Series after being suspended by the UA's dean of students office.
Monday's selections could mean big paydays for all four Cats. Holgate's pick came with an approximate slot value of $906,800, while Boissiere's spot is slotted at $744,200 and Williams' spot at $549,000. Luna, as the 275th overall pick, is slotted to collect $175,000.
Monday's portion of the draft runs through Round 10. It concludes Tuesday.
