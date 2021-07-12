Four Wildcats taken on second day of Major League Baseball's amateur draft

Four Arizona Wildcats have been selected during the second day of the Major League Baseball's amateur draft.

Right fielder Ryan Holgate, first baseman Branden Boissiere, center fielder Donta' Williams and relief pitcher Gil Lina were all off the board by Monday afternoon.

Holgate was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals at No. 70 overall, while Boissiere was picked by the Washington Nationals with their third-round (82nd overall) pick. Williams, projected as the 324th-best prospect entering the draft according to Baseball America, went to the Baltimore Orioles with their fourth-round (106th overall) selection. Luna, a left-hander, was a ninth-round selection of the Chicago White Sox.

UA commit Tyler Whitaker, an outfielder from Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman High School, was taken by the Houston Astros with their third-round pick — below where many experts believed he would land. MLB.com ranked Whitaker as the 37th-best player available; he went 87th overall, a pick that comes with an estimated slot value of $689,300.

Onetime Wildcats infielder Dayton Dooney, who transferred to Central Arizona College and had signed a national letter-of-intent with Tennessee, was taken in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals.