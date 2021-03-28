Freshman highs and lows punctuate No. 21 Arizona’s series-ending loss to No. 13 Oregon

Oregon (12-6, 3-3 Pac-12) scored five more runs in the fifth to build an advantage Arizona couldn’t overcome. Four were charged against Chandler Murphy, who’s in his second season but is classified as a freshman. Murphy made four appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Five of the seven pitchers the UA used Sunday are considered freshmen from an eligibility standpoint.

For the second weekend in a row, Arizona’s pitching performance deteriorated over the final innings of a series. Against UCLA, the UA allowed six runs in the first 19 innings and 11 in the last seven. Against the Ducks, the Wildcats yielded six runs through the first 21 innings, 18 in the last six.

“The guys that pitched the back end of both Sunday games, they’re plenty capable,” Johnson said. “There’s plenty of velocity, there’s plenty of breaking ball and there’s plenty of strikes, so we need to get them back in tune with being the best version of themselves.”

Despite Sunday’s loss, Arizona (16-7, 3-3) had a successful weekend. Oregon came to Tucson ranked ninth in RPI.

The Wildcats pitched well Friday and Saturday and defended solidly all three games. All 18 runs Sunday were earned.