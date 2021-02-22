Freshmen TJ Nichols, Jacob Berry help Arizona Wildcats salvage season-opening split

“I was most (impressed) that he had traffic on the bases but he never let anything get away from him. He’s an outstanding player, and that’s matched by his character and the type of person he is.

“He’ll do a lot of great things for us here, and I’m sure that’ll be the first of many wins for him.”

Nichols teamed with classmate Jacob Berry to make what Johnson described as “the most important play of the game.”

Trailing 3-0 in the third inning, Ball State strung together four hits in five-at-bats. Two runs came across, and the Cardinals had runners on second and third with one out.

On an 0-1 pitch, Ball State’s Adam Christianson hit a line drive toward Nichols. The freshman, who came to Arizona as a two-way player, snatched the ball and fired it to Berry, who doubled off Trenton Quartermaine to end the threat.

“That was a huge play,” Nichols said. “I already gave up two in the inning. I knew we had to make a play. I knew I had to make a pitch.

“I saw it come back at me. It wasn’t hit hard, but I got it. Thankfully Berry was there at third, and we got it done. It fired me up.