Arizona opened Pac-12 play with a sweep over Cal. The Wildcats followed that up by getting swept at No. 12 UCLA.

The Cats had the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning Sunday, but the Bruins shut the door to secure a 6-4 triumph at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

Arizona fell to 12-6, 3-3 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats host Utah Tech on Tuesday before a three-game series at Arizona State Friday through Sunday. UCLA improved to 15-3, 5-1 and sits atop the conference standings.

Arizona led 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth via RBI singles by Kiko Romero and Mac Bingham. UCLA countered by scoring in each of the next four innings to take a 6-2 lead into the ninth.

Chase Davis halved the Wildcats’ deficit with a one-out, two-run homer, his team-leading seventh home run of the season. Romero followed with a double. But Cameron LaLiberte popped out and Garen Caulfield grounded out to end the game.

Starter Aiden May allowed two runs in 4⅓ innings. The UA bullpen surrendered four runs (three earned).