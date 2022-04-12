Garen Caulfield's late two-run single lifts Wildcats over Aggies

Garen Caulfield drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to lift No. 16 Arizona past New Mexico State 4-2 on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

The Aggies (12-18) had tied the game with two runs in their half of the eighth, but Daniel Susac singled, Chase Davis walked and Noah Turley was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two outs, Caulfield then singled in Cameron LaLiberte — who was pinch-running for Susac — and Davis.

Davis accounted for Arizona's other runs with a two-run single in the first.

Susac, Nik McClaughry and Tommy Splaine all had two hits for the Wildcats (23-10).

Trevor Long (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless relief innings. He entered in the eighth after the Aggies had tied the score with two runs off of Holden Christian.

Arizona next visits Utah (18-13-1, 5-7) for a three-game series starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

