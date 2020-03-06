Garrett Irvin improves to 4-0 as Arizona Wildcats baseball team beats Houston

Garrett Irvin threw 6 2/3 strong innings to remain unbeaten on the year as the Arizona baseball team beat Houston 7-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.
Irvin (4-0) allowed one unearned run on five hits. He struck out seven and didn't walk anyone in lowering his ERA to 3.18 as UA improved to 9-4.
Matthew Dyer homered and drove in two runs in the win, while Donta Williams drove in three runs from the leadoff spot.
Houston (4-8) scored its only run in the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1, but UA added single runs in the next three innings and then scored twice in the seventh to break the game open.
Blake Peyton threw two hitless innings in relief and Hunter Cope came on to get the final out.
The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hi Corbett Field.