Garrett Irvin shuts down Washington as No. 13 Wildcats win again

Washington's third baseman Dalton Chandler (9) tries to sell his tag to the ump but Arizona's Donta Williams (23) is called safe stealing third in their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
A night after Arizona needed 17 runs and 10 innings to rally past Washington, UA start Garrett Irvin made sure that the Huskies offense wouldn't get untracked.
Irvin (5-1) went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out six as the No. 13-ranked Wildcats (34-13, 18-8) beat Washington 4-1 at Hi Corbett Field on Saturday night.
Irvin allowed only a second-inning run and then shut down the Huskies (17-26, 3-17) from there to give the UA bullpen the night off.
Arizona's starter Garrett Irvin (12) delivers against Washington in the first inning inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021. Irvin tossed a complete game in the Wildcats 4-1 win over the Huskies.
UA took the lead for good on Tony Bullard's two-run single in the fourth to make it 3-1. The Wildcats got an insurance run in the seventh on a Mac Bingham sacrifice fly.
Bullard was 2 for 3 in the win, while Donta' Williams was 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot.
Arizona will go for the sweep when the teams meet at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Arizona's starter Garrett Irvin (12) delivers against Washington in the first inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021. Irvin tossed a complete game in the Wildcats 4-1 win over the Huskies.
Arizona's third baseman Tony Bullard (3) ranges to his left to snare a chopper by Washington's infielder Dalton Chandler (9) which drove home the Huskies' lone run of the night on the ground out in the second inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
Washington's third baseman Dalton Chandler (9) tries to sell his tag to the ump but Arizona's Donta Williams (23) is called safe stealing third in their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
Arizona's Tony Bullard (3) takes a moment at second base after getting nailed at second trying to stretch his two-RBI single ending the Wildcat fourth against Washington at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
Arizona's second baseman Kobe Kato (1) moves in to short hop a weak liner by Washington's Dalton Chandler (9) and throw him out at first in the seventh inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
Arizona's infielder Nik McClaughry (11) takes an eye-high bouncer from Washington's Johnny Tincher (2) and end the Husky seventh inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
Arizona's third baseman Tony Bullard (3) goes deep into the hole to snare Washington's Michael Snyder's (16) shot into the hole and strand a Husky baserunner in the eighth inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
Arizona's second baseman Kobe Kato (1) makes the throw to comfortably toss out Washington's Ramon Bramasco (8) in the third inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
Arizona's head coach Jay Johnson gathers the Wildcats in right field for their pre-game talk just before first pitch against Washington at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
Arizona's Ryan Holgate (42) gets a fist bump after his single put runners at first and second against Washington in the second inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.
