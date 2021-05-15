 Skip to main content
Garrett Irvin shuts down Washington as No. 13 Wildcats win again
Baseball: No. 13 Arizona 4, Washington 1

  • Updated

Washington's third baseman Dalton Chandler (9) tries to sell his tag to the ump but Arizona's Donta Williams (23) is called safe stealing third in their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

A night after Arizona needed 17 runs and 10 innings to rally past Washington, UA start Garrett Irvin made sure that the Huskies offense wouldn't get untracked.

Irvin (5-1) went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out six as the No. 13-ranked Wildcats (34-13, 18-8) beat Washington 4-1 at Hi Corbett Field on Saturday night.

Irvin allowed only a second-inning run and then shut down the Huskies (17-26, 3-17) from there to give the UA bullpen the night off.

Arizona's starter Garrett Irvin (12) delivers against Washington in the first inning inning of their Pac 12 game at Hi Corbett Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 15, 2021. Irvin tossed a complete game in the Wildcats 4-1 win over the Huskies.

UA took the lead for good on Tony Bullard's two-run single in the fourth to make it 3-1. The Wildcats got an insurance run in the seventh on a Mac Bingham sacrifice fly.

Bullard was 2 for 3 in the win, while Donta' Williams was 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot.

Arizona will go for the sweep when the teams meet at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Download PDF 051621-baseballbox

Sunday

Who: Washington (17-26, 3-17) at No. 13 Arizona (34-13, 18-8)

When: 11 a.m.

Radio: 1290-AM

