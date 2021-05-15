Garrett Irvin shuts down Washington as No. 13 Wildcats win again

A night after Arizona needed 17 runs and 10 innings to rally past Washington, UA start Garrett Irvin made sure that the Huskies offense wouldn't get untracked.

Irvin (5-1) went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out six as the No. 13-ranked Wildcats (34-13, 18-8) beat Washington 4-1 at Hi Corbett Field on Saturday night.

Irvin allowed only a second-inning run and then shut down the Huskies (17-26, 3-17) from there to give the UA bullpen the night off.

UA took the lead for good on Tony Bullard's two-run single in the fourth to make it 3-1. The Wildcats got an insurance run in the seventh on a Mac Bingham sacrifice fly.

Bullard was 2 for 3 in the win, while Donta' Williams was 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot.

Arizona will go for the sweep when the teams meet at 11 a.m. Sunday.