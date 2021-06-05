Garrett Irvin shuts out UCSB; Arizona Wildcats one win away from Super Regionals

Irvin relieved heavily on his slider in front of jazzed-up crowd of 4,127. Only two Gauchos reached second base.

“It had a lot of action early, and I could see it,” Irvin said of his slider, which was especially effective down and in against right-handed hitters. “When I threw it down and threw it as hard as I could, they swung over the top of it.”

The shutout was Arizona’s first in the postseason since JC Cloney – another savvy lefty – blanked Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the 2016 College World Series finals. The two bring similar qualities to the mound. Both were recruited by UA coach Jay Johnson from the junior-college ranks.

“They're both winners,” Johnson said. “Both great competitors. In recruiting both of them, it was one of those when you're involved in it, you know how important that particular player is going to be to the success of your program.”

The best example of Irvin’s efficiency Saturday came in the bottom of the seventh: He needed only four pitches to retire the side in order.

“I came into the dugout and was like, ‘This is the best half-inning of my life,’ ” third baseman Tony Bullard said.