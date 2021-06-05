Garrett Irvin to start for Arizona in NCAA Tournament matchup vs. UCSB

Veteran left-hander Garrett Irvin will start for Arizona against UC Santa Barbara in Game 4 of the Tucson Regional on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN streaming).

Irvin, who posted a 5-2 record with a 3.93 ERA during the regular season, will oppose Gauchos right-hander Michael McGreevy. McGreevy is 9-1 with a 2.92 ERA. He has 109 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 95 1/3 innings.

The loser of tonight’s game at Hi Corbett Field will face Oklahoma State in an elimination game slated for noon Sunday. The winner will face the loser of that game Sunday evening. OSU knocked out Grand Canyon earlier Saturday.

Although they will be operating from their usual spot in the first-base dugout, the Wildcats will be the designated visiting team tonight.

Aside from Irvin, Arizona’s lineup remains the same as Friday, when the UA opened the NCAA Tournament with a 12-6 comeback win over GCU:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Daniel Susac C

5. Kobe Kato 2B

6. Tony Bullard 3B

7. Ryan Holgate RF