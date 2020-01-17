‘Get ahead, stay ahead’: To make a run in 2020, Arizona Wildcats must reduce walks

Coaxing improvement from that group falls largely, but not exclusively, on Yeskie, who came to Arizona in July from Oregon State, where he established himself as one of the premier pitching coaches in the country. The program he has implemented since seems simple on the surface: He has emphasized attacking the strike zone while casting aside the baggage of 2019.

“I want them to be aggressive,” Yeskie said. “I want to make sure that we are coaching those elements into them, not … coaching apprehension into them, because sometimes that happens. There's a lot of ‘don’t’ and ‘stay away from this’ or ‘steer clear from that.’ You start getting players thinking that way, that's how they're going to play.”

Yeskie’s mantra is “get ahead, stay ahead.” He and UA coach Jay Johnson constantly stress the importance of throwing strikes on two of the first three pitches in an at-bat. The difference between a 1-2 count and a 2-1 count is massive. In MLB last season, batters hit .161 with a 1-2 count. They hit .351 when the count was 2-1.

To that end, the coaches sometimes would borrow from slow-pitch softball during intrasquad scrimmages in the fall. They’d have at-bats start with a 1-1 count.