Good news, bad news: No. 8 Arizona clinches Pac-12 outright but loses to Dixie State

“We'll have the banner out here tomorrow night and the shirts and hats ... and the trophy and celebrate that, because that's a good accomplishment regardless of what happens.”

While Arizona was battling Dixie State, Cal was helping the UA clinch the Pac-12. Cal defeated Oregon 10-3 in Berkeley, giving the Wildcats sole possession of the crown. It’s Arizona’s first outright title since the league dropped division play in 1999. The Wildcats last finished with the conference’s best record in 1989.

The UA had secured a share of the league title, plus the conference’s automatic postseason berth, via last Sunday’s comeback win at Oregon State. Nothing the Wildcats did this weekend could have affected that. While not happy about losing Friday, Johnson kept Arizona’s larger mission in mind.

“We’ve won so many home games in a row, it's kind of weird walking out of here not winning,” he said. “The process of what we do won't change. We're going to adjust some things to simulate a little bit about next week and what that's going to look like. Because I think that's what our team needs to do.