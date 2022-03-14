Guardians' new look: former UA Wildcat Terry Francona back as their manager

“We couldn’t talk to them, so now all of a sudden they walk into the building, it’s really cool,” he said. "And then you’re seeing a lot of young kids and listen to them. It’s been a fun couple days.”

Like just about everyone else, Guardians president Chris Antonetti couldn't be happier to have Francona at full strength.

“It makes such a difference,” Antonetti said. "He’s such an integral part of who we are and the fabric of the organization and when he’s around, he helps make everyone better. We’re thrilled that he’s feeling great and energized and ready for the season.

“So now our challenge is, we need to make sure he stays there and continues on the path that he’s on.”

Francona has always felt blessed, and said the past two years didn't change his appreciation for what he does.

“I knew,” he said. "Not that you’re not trying to get a little more or a little smarter, but I felt pretty damn lucky to begin with. This going to be my 10th year here. I’ve said it a lot of times because I mean it.

“I love working here. I love the people I work with. I love the people I work for. We go through challenges together. And we have challenges, there’s no getting around that. But we try to figure them out together. I’ve felt that I’m really fortunate, and I’ve known that.”