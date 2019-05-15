On the Marc

Arizona leads the Pac-12 in batting average, on-base percentage and runs per game under hitting instructor Marc Wanaka. The Wildcats have finished worse than third in any of those categories only once in his four seasons (league ranks in parentheses):

2019

Avg.: .320 (1)

OBP: .429 (1)

R/gm: 9.34 (1)

2018

Avg.: .285 (5)

OBP: .393 (3)

R/gm: 6.88 (3)

2017

Avg.: .308 (1)

OBP: .403 (1)

R/gm: 7.68 (1)

2016

Avg.: .287 (3)

OBP: .377 (2)

R/gm: 5.81 (3)