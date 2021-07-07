Hale’s homecoming: New Arizona baseball coach bridges Wildcats’ past and present

“We have to see who is going to come back,” Hale said. “This is a very tenuous time.”

Hale readily acknowledged in his opening remarks that he lacks recruiting experience and pledged to get up to speed as quickly as possible. He will lean on Lawn and the other assistants who’ve yet to be hired. They will have more background in recruiting than Hale, he said.

“One thing we know in professional baseball: If you don't adapt, you're out,” Hale said. “It's the same way here. You need to adapt, and I'm just going to be learning. The recruiting part of it, I'm learning quickly.”

“People are going to want to play for Chip Hale,” Heeke said. “That’s what I continually heard from major-league and college people. This is a guy who can develop players, that's going to treat them the right way.”

As he walked through the Hi Corbett concourse from the Dugout Club to the coaches’ offices, Hale chitchatted with Lawn about personnel matters. With players in the portal, the MLB draft beginning Sunday and the start of the fall semester about six weeks away, Hale knows he can’t waste any time.

He also knows what he’s getting himself into. Coaching a big-time college program can be a 24/7, 365-day-a-year endeavor.