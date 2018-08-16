The big leagues are Wildcat Country.
Former UA standout Kevin Newman was called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves. The shortstop was hitting .302 at Triple-A with four home runs, 30 doubles and 28 stolen bases. The 25-year-old Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday night's game against the Cubs. The Pirates are 61-60, and sit in fourth place in the National League Central. They've lost three games in a row and six of their last 10.
Newman is the 92nd Arizona Wildcat to be summoned to the big leagues, according to BaseballReference.com. Five players — Johnny Field (Rays), Daniel Poncedeleon (Cardinals), Scott Kingery (Phillies), Brandon Dixon (Reds) and Newman — have made or will make their major-league debuts this season. Former Wildcats Alex Mejia (Cardinals) and Willie Calhoun (Rangers) broke into the big leagues last year.
ROSTER MOVE: The Pirates today placed infielder Jordy Mercer on the 10-day disabled list (retro to August 15) with a left calf strain & recalled OF Jordan Luplow from Indianapolis.— Pirates (@Pirates) August 16, 2018
Pittsburgh selected Newman with the 19th overall pick in the 2015 draft. While at Arizona, Newman was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection.
The Poway, California native became the first UA player to be taken in the top 20 picks of the draft since Trevor Crowe went No. 14 to the Cleveland Indians in 2005. Newman was the fifth player of the Andy Lopez era to be taken in the first round, joining Crowe, Brian Anderson (2003) and Daniel Schlereth and Ryan Perry (2008).