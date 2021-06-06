Home, sweet home: Arizona Wildcats edge UCSB to advance to Super Regionals

The Arizona Wildcats are headed to Super Regionals. And they won’t have to board a bus or plane to get there.

The UA flawlessly defended its home turf, sweeping through the Tucson Regional. Arizona finished it off by defeating UC Santa Barbara 5-2 Sunday evening at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats’ second win in as many nights over the Gauchos advances them past the regional round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. Arizona reached the College World Series finals that year.

The Wildcats had to go through Lafayette, Louisiana, and Starkville, Mississippi, to get to Omaha in ’16. The road to the CWS goes through Tucson this time. Arizona, the No. 5 overall seed, will host either Ole Miss or Southern Mississippi next weekend. They play for the Oxford Regional on Monday.

UA coach Jay Johnson's postgame interview with ESPN aired on the video board at Hi Corbett.

"All you people be out here next weekend," he said, "and bring all your friends!"

Johnson later talked about his vision for the UA program and how this past weekend fulfilled it. More than 13,000 fans attended Arizona’s three games. They were stomping and roaring when the final out was completed.