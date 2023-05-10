Chase Davis homered twice, and Emilio Corona hit a walk-off solo blast, as Arizona rallied to defeat Nevada 10-9 in a non-conference game Wednesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

It was the second consecutive one-run walk-off win for the Wildcats, who defeated Air Force 11-10 Sunday.

Arizona improved to 26-20, including a 21-7 mark at home. The Wildcats visit No. 5 Stanford for a three-game series Friday-Sunday. They are 2-12 in true road games this season, 1-11 in the Pac-12.

Arizona scored 10-plus runs for the 21st time this season. They are 19-2 in those games.

Davis, the Wildcats' star junior left fielder, went 3 for 3 with three runs scores, four RBIs and a pair of walks. The home runs were the 15th and 16th of the season for Davis and give him 34 career homers, tied for fifth most in UA history.

Corona's homer, on an 0-1 pitch off Nevada reliever Clayton Ray to lead off the bottom of the ninth, caromed off the batter's eye in center field. It was Corona's lone hit of the night and his seventh home run of the season.

Mac Bingham and Kiko Romero also homered for Arizona. They each had two RBIs.