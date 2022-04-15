Host Utah jumps on UA baseball team early to take second game of series

Utah used a pair of big innings to beat No. 16-ranked Arizona 9-5 on Friday in the second game of the series in Salt Lake City.

The Utes (19-14-1, 6-8 Pac-12) scored three times in the second and four more in the fifth to build an 8-3 lead in dropping the Wildcats to 24-11, 11-6.

Davis Cop went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Utes.

The top of the lineup did most of the damage for the UA offense. Leadoff hitter Mac Bingham was 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Tanner O'Tremba was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. No. 3 hitter Daniel Susac went 2 for 5 with an RBI.

O'Tremba's two-run homer in the eighth cut the lead to 8-5, but the Wildcats could get no closer.

UA had 11 hits, drew seven walks and stole three bases, but twice left the bases loaded, in the fifth and seventh innings. Arizona left 11 runners on base overall.

Starter Garrett Irvin (3-2) took the loss, allowing three runs in three innings. Daniel Susac relieved him and allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The teams will play the rubber match at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Wildcats will then play at Creighton on Monday and Tuesday before hosting Arizona State next weekend at Hi Corbett Field.

Saturday Who: No. 16 Arizona (24-11, 11-6) at Utah (19-14-1, 6-8) When: 10 a.m.

