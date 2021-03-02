Hot-hitting Arizona Wildcats 1B Branden Boissiere named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona Wildcats first baseman Branden Boissiere has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Boissiere, a third-year sophomore, hit .650 (13 for 20) across five games, all UA victories. Boissiere hit two home runs, drove in eight and scored 10 times.

Boissiere had multiple hits in four of five games and carries a six-game hitting streak into No. 24 Arizona’s game against No. 25 Oklahoma in the opener of the Frisco College Baseball Classic on Thursday.

For the season, Boissiere is slashing .483/.583/.793 with 10 RBIs and only two strikeouts in 29 at-bats.

