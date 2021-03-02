 Skip to main content
Hot-hitting Arizona Wildcats 1B Branden Boissiere named Pac-12 Player of the Week
Hot-hitting Arizona Wildcats 1B Branden Boissiere named Pac-12 Player of the Week

No. 24 Arizona will face No. 25 Oklahoma in the Frisco College Baseball Classic on Thursday

Arizona's Branden Boissiere (17) comes to the dugout after slashing a two-RBI homer against Southeastern Louisiana in the third inning of their game at Hi Corbett Field on Feb. 26, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats first baseman Branden Boissiere has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Boissiere, a third-year sophomore, hit .650 (13 for 20) across five games, all UA victories. Boissiere hit two home runs, drove in eight and scored 10 times.

Boissiere had multiple hits in four of five games and carries a six-game hitting streak into No. 24 Arizona’s game against No. 25 Oklahoma in the opener of the Frisco College Baseball Classic on Thursday.

For the season, Boissiere is slashing .483/.583/.793 with 10 RBIs and only two strikeouts in 29 at-bats.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

