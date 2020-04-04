How extended eligibility, shortened MLB draft could impact Arizona Wildcats baseball

“This year was definitely a different year,” said Dyer’s father, Mike. “I think he’s proven himself to the teams. It’s just one of those things.

“If they shorten it to five rounds, those are the only slots that get paid. At that point, it wouldn’t be worth it.”

The deal between MLB and the MLBPA allows undrafted players to sign with clubs as free agents. But the maximum signing bonus is $20,000. The last pick of the sixth round last year signed for $200,000.

A redshirt junior this season, Dyer would retain two years of eligibility if he elected to return thanks to the NCAA’s ruling. Williams, likewise, would be classified as a junior. Both, therefore, would preserve a degree of negotiating leverage if they came back.

Dyer had opportunities to go pro last year but chose to return and further his development. No one could have foreseen what would unfold in 2020.

“Everything you do is in God’s hands,” Mike Dyer said. “Go your path, and whatever happens, happens. There’s no regrets. This is just a horrible thing going on in the world. Nobody could predict it. We’ve just got to get through it and move on to the next chapter.”