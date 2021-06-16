How they got here: Arizona rode historic winning streaks, big bats all the way to Omaha

April 1-6: Bullpen stymies Sun Devils

Arizona’s bullpen slams the door on its rival during a four-game series, allowing just one run over 19 innings as the Cats take three of four from ASU.

The Wildcats put an exclamation mark in the finale, exploding for 14 runs in Tucson — UA’s only home game of the series. UA outscores ASU 33-16 in the two teams’ lone series of the season.

April 16: Pummeled in Pullman

The Wildcats lose 21-2 at Washington State, their third straight defeat. The Cougars score 15 runs in the first three innings.

April 17-May 7: Gimme 10. Again.

Arizona shakes off the blowout loss to WSU and responds with its second 10-game winning streak of the season, becoming first UA team to have multiple double-digit streaks in the same season since 1976. Arizona’s run differential is plus-63 (107-44) during the streak.

On May 1, the Cats beat Utah 4-3 to move into first place in the Pac-12 to clinch their ninth consecutive victory and sixth straight conference series wins.