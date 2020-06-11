‘I’m a catcher’: Yankees 1st-rounder Austin Wells confident he can stick behind plate

“We thought he was one of the top hit-and-power combinations in the draft,” Damon Oppenheimer, the Yankees’ vice president of domestic amateur scouting, said via the team’s website. “We love his desire and makeup, along with his athleticism. We have known him for years and seen him progress quite a bit behind the plate to allow us to believe he can be an impact guy.”

Wells could have gone pro out of Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School, but he hurt his elbow in the summer of 2017 and couldn’t play catcher as a senior. He believed his best chance to grow was to attend Arizona, where his father had played baseball and his mother had performed gymnastics.

It turned out to be a prudent decision. The slot value for the 28th pick is $2.49 million.

“I developed into the player I am now because I went to Arizona,” Wells said. “It was definitely a testament to making the right decision. Now we’re here and hopefully going to be on the Yankees soon.”