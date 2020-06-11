‘I’m a catcher’: Yankees 1st-rounder Austin Wells confident he can stick behind plate

Austin Wells met the New York media Thursday, and the newest Yankee was introduced as a catcher.
So that debate can be put to rest, at least for the time being.
The Arizona sophomore was selected with the 28th pick of the MLB draft Wednesday, becoming the Wildcats’ first first-round pick since 2015. He might have gone earlier if not for questions about his ability to play catcher long term. Some in the scouting community see Wells as more of a first baseman or left fielder.
“I’m a catcher,” Wells said on a conference call. “I want to be a catcher.”
And if that doesn’t work out? If he has to move to another position to make it to the majors?
“I’ll just hit home runs at Yankee Stadium and play wherever they need me to,” Wells said.
A left-handed hitter with burgeoning power, Wells has the ideal offensive game to thrive at Yankee Stadium someday. The wall is 314 feet from the plate down the right-field line and 385 feet to right-center. Hi Corbett Field’s dimensions are 349 and 405 feet, respectively.
Wells’ bat was the biggest selling point for the Yankees, who developed a relationship with him after drafting him in the 35th round in 2018. But it wasn’t the only one.
“We thought he was one of the top hit-and-power combinations in the draft,” Damon Oppenheimer, the Yankees’ vice president of domestic amateur scouting, said via the team’s website. “We love his desire and makeup, along with his athleticism. We have known him for years and seen him progress quite a bit behind the plate to allow us to believe he can be an impact guy.”
Wells could have gone pro out of Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School, but he hurt his elbow in the summer of 2017 and couldn’t play catcher as a senior. He believed his best chance to grow was to attend Arizona, where his father had played baseball and his mother had performed gymnastics.
It turned out to be a prudent decision. The slot value for the 28th pick is $2.49 million.
“I developed into the player I am now because I went to Arizona,” Wells said. “It was definitely a testament to making the right decision. Now we’re here and hopefully going to be on the Yankees soon.”
The timetable for Wells and all the 2020 draftees remains uncertain. Usually, after signing, players report to the minor leagues for shortened rookie- or A-ball seasons. It’s more likely than not, however, that there won’t be any minor-league baseball this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wells said the Yankees hadn’t told him what the next steps would be as of midday Thursday.
“It’s already been the longest period where I haven’t played a baseball game,” said Wells, who had been training in Tucson before returning home to Las Vegas to experience the draft with his family. “I don’t think the adjustment period will be too long because of the prep I put into my work.”
Arizona’s season ended March 8 after just 15 games. Wells hit .375 in 56 at-bats, giving him a career mark of .357. In 71 games at the UA, Wells scored 85 runs, drove in 74 and drew 63 walks.
“He’s one of the best hitters that I’ve ever coached, period, but what I think what separates him is his ability to make adjustments,” Arizona coach Jay Johnson said. “His plate discipline is outstanding. When you talk about the hitters in the first round of this draft, that’s something that always stands out – they manage the strike zone really well.
“He just checks a ton of boxes as an offensive player.”
Wells, the 12th first-round pick in UA program history, acknowledged that his defense behind the plate still needs work. He showed improvement in a variety of metrics this past season.
“I’m definitely continuing to improve every day, even through this tough time we’re going through,” Wells said. “It’s definitely been one of my focuses and will continue to be.”
Wells is a workaholic, but he allowed himself a moment to celebrate Wednesday evening. When the pick was made, Wells, his family and a handful of friends — including ex-UA teammates George Arias Jr., Tyler Casagrande and Justin Wylie — leapt from their chairs in jubilation.
“It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt in my life,” Wells said. “Pure joy and excitement.”
Wells will have some adjustments to make as a pro. The Yankees have a no-facial-hair policy, so he’ll have to trim the beard he sported as a Wildcat. He also grew up as a fan of the Yankees’ hated rivals, the Boston Red Sox.
“Everybody’s mind changed last night,” Wells said. “I’m definitely a big Yankee fan now.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!