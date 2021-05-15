‘I’m so proud of my team’: Arizona scores four in the 10th to stun Washington 17-16

By almost every measure, Arizona vs. Washington should be a sizable mismatch.
The Wildcats entered this weekend tied for first place in the Pac-12. The Huskies held sole possession of last.
Arizona ranked first or second in the conference in most meaningful offensive categories. Washington ranked no better than seventh in any besides stolen bases.
On paper, it shouldn’t be close. UA coach Jay Johnson wasn’t buying it.
“I’m not fooled by the results,” Johnson said earlier this week.
Johnson expected the three-game series against the Huskies to be “difficult.” If Game 1 was any indication, it will be.
The Wildcats weren’t sharp on the mound or in the field Friday night. It took a miraculous comeback by the nation’s best offense – four runs with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning – for Arizona to survive 17-16 at Hi Corbett Field.
The win enabled the UA (33-13, 17-8 Pac-12) to keep pace with Stanford and Oregon in the Pac-12. Both also prevailed Friday. All three entered the day with a conference-best .667 winning percentage.
No. 9 batter Nik McClaughry delivered the winning hit, singling up the middle with two outs and the bases loaded off UW reliever Dylan Lamb.
“We've been resilient all year in games like this, where we've had to fight back,” said McClaughry, who was mobbed by his teammates. “Going down three runs in the last inning and fighting back, especially with guys coming up and getting big hits, especially guys off the bench.”
Nik called game! 🥳#BearDown | @NikMcclaughry pic.twitter.com/CHhSs2hCJ4— Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 15, 2021
The key hit in the 10th came off the bat of reserve outfielder Tyler Casagrande, who had entered the game as a defensive replacement. Casagrande, who was 3 for 18 on the season, faced an 0-2 count with runners on second and third, two outs and Arizona trailing 16-13. Casagrande laced a pitch from Lamb to left-center for a single, making it 16-15.
Freshman catcher Daniel Susac, who turned 20 Friday, then ripped a double to right-center to drive in Casagrande and tie the score.
“We really overcame a lot,” Johnson said. “It was kind of a weird game. We struggled with defense obviously (four errors), but who gives a crap right now. We’ll be back tomorrow and work on it.
“I'm so proud of my team.”
The Wildcats earlier overcome a 12-8 deficit, scoring two runs in the sixth inning and three in the eighth. Left fielder Mac Bingham gave Arizona the lead with a two-out, two-strike, two-RBI single to left.
Arizona couldn’t hold it. Closer Vince Vannelle yielded a single to Braiden Ward to lead off the ninth. Ward stole second, advanced to third on a bunt and scored on another bunt.
Vannelle allowed a double to Will Simpson to lead off the 10th. Michael Snyder then hit a grounder to the left side. Jacob Blas, playing third base after entering the game as a pinch runner, made a diving stop to his left. He threw wildly toward first, enabling the go-ahead run to score. Two more came home on a pair of choppers – one into left for a double, the other on the infield for a single.
“It's just a little bit of adversity,” said Susac, who scored the winning run and had a game-high four RBIs. “I think it's good for our team. It’s something that we're definitely going to have to handle.”
Arizona has more to lose than to gain against Washington this weekend. The Wildcats came in ranked seventh nationally in RPI; the Huskies were 179th. A loss would have severely damaged the UA’s bid to be a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats struggled for long stretches but found a way to win.
“It's the ability to focus on the task at hand no matter what is going on around you,” Johnson said. “I’m so pleased with the poise. We got out of ourselves a little bit tonight, and we’ll address that. It's not anything crazy or abnormal, but it was a little bit out of character.
“What I'm really proud of is we circled the wagons twice ... and just stayed with it. If that doesn't give you confidence in your approach, in your maturity, in your ability to do that, I don't know what will.
“It's impressive to be around. That's as good a win as I ever have had as a coach, and I mean that sincerely.”
Arizona twice built three-run leads and let both of them slip away. After breezing through the first inning, UA starter Chase Silseth struggled to put hitters away. Silseth allowed 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He took a no-decision after having won his first seven starts at Hi Corbett.
Only four of the runs Silseth surrendered were earned. The Wildcats yielded five unearned runs in all.
Second baseman Kobe Kato had a particularly difficult game in the field. Kato committed two errors that led to three UW runs. Neither play was easy. Both were costly.
With Arizona leading 5-3 and runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the fourth, Johnny Tincher hit a chopper toward Kato. Because the ball bounded so high, Kato had to hurry his throw. He threw wide of first baseman Branden Boissiere. Both runners scored.
Washington (17-25, 3-16) took the lead, 10-8, in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Ward – possibly the fastest player in the Pac-12 – hit a slow roller to Kato’s right. The only chance he had was to flip the ball with his glove to second base. The attempt missed the mark. Two more runs came home – one earned, one unearned.
The Huskies, who entered Friday averaging 3.6 runs per game, scored five in the sixth. It was the fourth inning in a row in which they notched at least two runs.
Kato played an integral role in the first comeback, bashing an RBI triple in the sixth and singling and scoring in the eighth. His redemption story mirrored the team’s rally.
“The guy’s an All-American in my book this year,” Johnson said. “We've won so many games because of Kobe and his play. He had a tough night defensively but showed everything about himself as a person. ...
“I'm proud of him. He's what our program entire program is about.”
Inside pitch
- The win was Arizona’s first in a walk-off since May 4, 2019, against Oregon. It was also the UA's longest game of the season, lasting 5 hours, 19 minutes.
- Seven Wildcats had two or more hits. Donta’ Williams had three hits and three walks and scored four runs.
- Left-hander Randy Abshier got the final three outs in the top of the 10th and earned the win to improve to 3-0.
- The Cats’ 17 victories in Pac-12 play are their most under Johnson.
- UA men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
- Earlier Friday, the UA announced it would be offering expanded concessions at Hi Corbett, including hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos and popcorn.
- Saturday’s scheduled starters are left-hander Tyson Guerrero (1-2, 2.70 ERA) for Washington and lefty Garrett Irvin (4-1, 3.90) for Arizona.
