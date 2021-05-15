‘I’m so proud of my team’: Arizona scores four in the 10th to stun Washington 17-16

“It's the ability to focus on the task at hand no matter what is going on around you,” Johnson said. “I’m so pleased with the poise. We got out of ourselves a little bit tonight, and we’ll address that. It's not anything crazy or abnormal, but it was a little bit out of character.

“What I'm really proud of is we circled the wagons twice ... and just stayed with it. If that doesn't give you confidence in your approach, in your maturity, in your ability to do that, I don't know what will.

“It's impressive to be around. That's as good a win as I ever have had as a coach, and I mean that sincerely.”

Arizona twice built three-run leads and let both of them slip away. After breezing through the first inning, UA starter Chase Silseth struggled to put hitters away. Silseth allowed 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He took a no-decision after having won his first seven starts at Hi Corbett.

Only four of the runs Silseth surrendered were earned. The Wildcats yielded five unearned runs in all.

Second baseman Kobe Kato had a particularly difficult game in the field. Kato committed two errors that led to three UW runs. Neither play was easy. Both were costly.