In rare series loss, Arizona Wildcats reminded how packed the Pac-12 is at the top

Arizona has two league series left: against last-place Washington this weekend and at Oregon State May 21-23. Stanford’s series against UW was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Cardinal program. Stanford closes the season against OSU.

“Two Pac-12 series is an eternity, and they (the Cardinal) have three,” Johnson said. “And then you’ve got other good teams like Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA.

“We had ourselves in position to win two of those games (at Stanford). More often than not, we’ve come out on the right side of that. We just did not this weekend.”

The Wildcats had a chance to gain separation in the very first inning against the Cardinal. They had one run in and the bases loaded with two outs when Kobe Kato hit a sharp grounder up the middle. Stanford shortstop Adam Crampton made a diving stop on the second-base side of the bag and threw out Kato at first.

“If that gets through we’re up 3-0 off of Brendan Beck, who’s one on top three pitchers in our league, with two more runners on base,” Johnson said. “He’s going to be over 40 pitches after one inning. That play, in my opinion, won them the game on Friday.”