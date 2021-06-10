In the zone: Arizona pitchers keep walks to a minimum during Wildcats’ run to Supers

Arizona has lowered its walk rate each of the past two seasons. It’s one of the reasons the Wildcats have gone from NCAA Tournament outsiders to College World Series contenders.

Arizona yielded 4.67 walks per nine innings during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. This year, the Wildcats have gotten that number down to 3.89.

When they allow three or fewer walks, the Cats have a winning percentage of .893 (25-3). When they allow four or more, that figure drops to .600 (18-12).

The disparity is even greater when comparing walks drawn to walks allowed — the essence of the free-base war.

When Arizona draws as many or more walks than its opponent, it has a winning percentage of .829 (34-7). When it draws fewer than it allows, that figure falls to .529 (9-8).

Three factors have contributed the most to the UA pitching staff’s improvement in the walk column: the arrival of pitching coach Nate Yeskie; the development of a handful of returning pitchers; and the addition of several strike-throwing hurlers.