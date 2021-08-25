Inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is coming to Scottsdale in May 2022

The Pac-12 Conference finally has a postseason baseball tournament, and the inaugural version will take place in the state of Arizona.

The league announced the creation of the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament on Wednesday. The tournament’s debut is slated for May 25-29, 2022 – a delay of a year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The venue for at least the first three years will be Scottsdale Stadium, the spring-training home of the San Francisco Giants.

“The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is a marquee event that will serve to enhance the exposure of the conference’s baseball programs with competitive, late-season matchups prior to NCAA Tournament selections,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a news release. “It will also provide student-athletes with a first-class experience and the opportunity to compete for a championship in a premier destination for the sport on the West Coast.”

The tournament will feature the top eight regular-season finishers in a double-elimination format. Critically, it will draw eyeballs to the Pac-12 in the week leading up to Selection Monday. The Pac-12 had been one of only a handful of leagues that didn’t conduct a season-ending tournament, which gives “bubble” team a chance to earn an automatic berth and all participants an opportunity to enhance their résumés.