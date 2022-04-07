Inconsistent defense remains an issue for 10th-ranked, first-place Arizona Wildcats

Chip Hale is a former major-league infielder and instructor who has emphasized defensive fundamentals since the day he was hired as Arizona’s coach.

He hasn’t been able to solve the Wildcats’ defensive woes. At least not yet.

No. 10 Arizona is 21-8 and in first place in the Pac-12 with a 9-3 conference record despite leading the league with 39 errors. The UA ranks last in fielding percentage (.964), just behind this weekend’s opponent, Washington State.

This isn’t a new development for the Wildcats, who had the most errors in the Pac-12 in three of the past four full seasons.

Asked Thursday to assess his team’s overall defensive play this season, Hale said: “Not good. They know it, and that's something we're working on.”

An error opened the door for Arizona State to rally for a 10-6 win over Arizona on Tuesday night in Tempe. The Wildcats committed three errors in all, and only three of the Sun Devils’ runs were earned. Arizona has surrendered a league-high 40 unearned runs.

As Hale noted, the Wildcats have perhaps the steadiest shortstop in the league in Nik McClaughry, who has a solid .971 fielding percentage. The rest of the infield has had its share of struggles — in large part because injuries have limited Hale’s options and forced players to play out of position.

Garen Caulfield, Tyler Casagrande and Noah Turley have combined for 19 errors — nearly half the team total.

Caulfield, a natural middle infielder, had to sub at third base while Tony Bullard was out. Casagrande, a natural outfielder, took Caulfield’s spot at second. Turley, who primarily played DH in junior college, struggled at first base and has ceded that spot to freshman Tommy Splaine.

Bullard is back but still isn’t 100% recovered from a shoulder injury; Hale said he’s closer to 80%. Bullard has committed two errors in seven chances since returning to third base.

Jack Grant, who just came back from a knee injury, could sub for Bullard on occasion and will compete with Caulfield at second base. Hale also didn’t rule out Casagrande getting more looks there despite his defensive deficiencies. Casagrande is one of only a handful of left-handed hitters on the roster, and Hale would like to figure out how to get his bat in the lineup.

‘It means a lot’

By any objective measure, Arizona’s recent road trip was a success. The Wildcats went 4-1, including the program’s first-ever sweep at Washington.

But when the one loss is a giveaway against your top rival — even in a non-conference setting — it’s hard to stomach.

“The rivalry means a lot, especially when you're from Tempe,” said veteran right-hander Quinn Flanagan, who attended Tempe’s Corona del Sol High School. “You definitely want to win up there. But to go 4-1 on a five-game road trip, that's something that shouldn't be looked over. That's what you want to do.

“We get three more shots at those guys down here. So looking forward to that as well.”

Arizona hosts ASU later this month (April 22-24). Hale isn’t thinking about that. Although he knows the rivalry as well as anyone as a UA alum, Hale preaches a one-day-at-a-time approach. His sole focus is on Friday’s series opener vs. WSU (10-18, 2-10).

“Every game is its own entity,” Hale said. “People go, ‘Wouldn’t you be happy with 4-1?’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, but we try to boil it down to: Play each pitch, play each inning, play each game.’

“It was very disappointing. It's your arch rival, it's a big game, and whether it counts in the standings or not, when you play against Arizona State, it means a lot.”

Hale said several positives came out of the loss, though. Bullard hit his first two home runs of the season. And relievers George Arias Jr., Javyn Pimental and Josh Randall all pitched well.

Arias took the loss, allowing a go-ahead three-run homer to Kai Murphy in the fifth inning. (All four runs Arias allowed in the frame were unearned.) Hale said Arias was tiring and that he should have taken him out of the game before that at-bat.

“That was my mistake,” Hale said.

Inside pitch

Right-hander Dawson Netz likely won’t be available this weekend because of an arm issue. Netz, who’s 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA, was scratched from his scheduled start this past Sunday at Washington. He could be available as early as Tuesday vs. New Mexico State, Hale said.

likely won’t be available this weekend because of an arm issue. Netz, who’s 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA, was scratched from his scheduled start this past Sunday at Washington. He could be available as early as Tuesday vs. New Mexico State, Hale said. Right-hander Chandler Murphy will pitch Sunday in some capacity — either as Arizona’s starter or in combination with fellow righty Anthony Susac , who subbed for Netz at UW. Murphy, who has made four appearances since returning from an arm injury, was limited to 48 pitches Tuesday in anticipation of him being needed Sunday.

will pitch Sunday in some capacity — either as Arizona’s starter or in combination with fellow righty , who subbed for Netz at UW. Murphy, who has made four appearances since returning from an arm injury, was limited to 48 pitches Tuesday in anticipation of him being needed Sunday. Outfielder Blake Paugh , who hasn’t played since Feb. 26 because of an oblique injury, is expected to be on the roster this weekend. Paugh started the first seven games and has a .500 on-base percentage.

, who hasn’t played since Feb. 26 because of an oblique injury, is expected to be on the roster this weekend. Paugh started the first seven games and has a .500 on-base percentage. Right-hander TJ Nichols (4-1, 2.34 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona on Friday. Left-hander Garrett Irvin (3-1, 2.40) will follow him on Saturday. They rank seventh and eighth in the league in ERA.

(4-1, 2.34 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona on Friday. Left-hander (3-1, 2.40) will follow him on Saturday. They rank seventh and eighth in the league in ERA. Arizona ranks in the top three in the Pac-12 in runs, hits, triples, home runs, extra-base hits, total bases, walks, batting average and slugging percentage. The Wildcats are fourth in ERA (3.92).

Washington State ranks in the bottom three in the league in runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, extra-base hits, total bases, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. The Cougars are ninth in ERA (5.80).

Hale’s media availability Thursday coincided with MLB opening day. “Even last year in Detroit when it was snowing, opening day is awesome,” the former MLB player, coach and manager said. “It's a special day. ... Even major-league players feel like you're back in Little League — like you’re going from the pancake breakfast over to the game.”

Assistant coach Toby DeMello remains away from the team to be with his family after his son was born about three weeks early. Hale will continue to serve as the third-base coach until DeMello returns.

remains away from the team to be with his family after his son was born about three weeks early. Hale will continue to serve as the third-base coach until DeMello returns. The Wildcats will wear camouflage hats vs. WSU as part of Military Appreciation Weekend. The first 500 fans to arrive for Saturday’s game will receive a free camo hat.

Friday Who: No. 10 Arizona (21-8, 9-3) at Washington State (10-18, 2-10) When: 6 p.m.

