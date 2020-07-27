Infielder Dayton Dooney, a Freshman All-American in 2019, leaving Arizona baseball program

While the Arizona baseball program has been busy adding pieces for 2021, the Wildcats appear to have lost a recent key contributor.

Infielder Dayton Dooney is leaving the program, the Star has confirmed. D1Baseball.com first reported the news of Dooney’s departure.

Dooney earned Freshman All-America accolades in 2019, when he batted .323 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 53 RBIs. The switch-hitter was off to a slow start in 2020, batting just .146 in 41-at bats before the season was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dooney, who’s from Poway, California, has been playing summer ball in the San Diego League. His college affiliation is listed as “Central Arizona CC.” That has been the case since Dooney joined his team, the Brewers, who opened their schedule June 15.

However, Dooney had not officially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal at that time and still hadn’t as of Monday.