Iowa beats No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats baseball team in San Diego

Arizona was held to just four hits in losing 4-1 to Iowa at the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament on Saturday in San Diego.

The Hawkeyes (3-2) scored a pair of runs in the second and third innings to take a quick 4-0 lead over No. 22 UA (4-2).

Arizona scored its only run in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Mac Bingham that scored Ryan Holgate.

Quinn Flanagan (1-1) took the loss, allowing four runs in 4 2/3 innings. Four UA relievers combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless frames.

Leadoff hitter Donta Williams had two of Arizona's four hits. He also drew a walk.

UA concludes the event with an 11 a.m. game Sunday against Nebraska (1-3).

Who: No. 22 Arizona (4-2) vs. Nebraska (1-3)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: San Diego

