‘It was an honor’: No. 13 Arizona Wildcats launch Chip Hale era with a victory

Kansas State twice threatened to spoil the party. Down 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, KSU loaded the bases with one out against freshman Anthony Susac. After a visit from pitching coach Dave Lawn, Susac struck out the next two batters. The second strikeout fired up Daniel Susac, Arizona’s catcher and Anthony’s cousin, who bumped fists with the freshman as he sauntered off the field.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kansas State scored four runs off Anthony Susac and reliever Trevor Long. Hale brought in closer Holden Christian with the bases loaded, one out and Arizona up by three. The transfer from Loyola Marymount yielded a sacrifice fly to Cole Johnson. Dylan Phillips then hit a towering fly ball to center, which Mac Bingham snagged on the warning track.

Christian pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out Cash Rugely swinging to end the game.

“Piece of cake,” a relieved Lawn said as he left the field.

Daniel Susac provided a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh, lining a two-out double to right field. The preseason All-American went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Arizona scored twice more in the eighth and ended up needing both.