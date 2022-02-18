‘It was an honor’: No. 13 Arizona Wildcats launch Chip Hale era with a victory

ARLINGTON, Texas — About an hour before Friday’s season opener, Chip Hale was in his element.
Hale, wearing a gray Arizona baseball uniform and a blue cap, stood near the left-field foul line at Globe Life Field with a bat in his hands. He hit one groundball after another to the Wildcats’ four starting infielders, who were kneeling in a single-file line in shallow left.
How many grounders has Hale hit during his coaching career? Maybe a million?
These were different, though. These were struck before Hale’s first official game as the head coach at his alma mater.
The Hale era got off to a successful start. No. 13 Arizona defeated Kansas State 8-6 on Day 1 of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. The UA will face Oklahoma in its second game of the tournament Saturday night. The Sooners defeated Auburn 3-0 earlier Friday.
“It was great,” Hale said. “I told the players the same thing: It was an honor to put the Block A on and be the head coach and watch them play their tails off and win a game for me.
“I got the game ball for today. That’ll be the last one I get.
“I’m very proud. I’m proud of the university. I’m proud of the city of Tucson.”
In a sign of how small a world baseball can be, Hale’s UA debut came in the very same dugout where he coached his last game in Major League Baseball last July. No one needed to give the former Detroit Tigers third-base coach directions.
Hale seemed relaxed as he exited the field after warmups, wishing someone in the stands a happy birthday. He had plenty of butterflies, though.
“I’ve managed a lot of games in professional baseball,” Hale said. “If you’re not a little bit nervous to start a game, at any level, whether it’s high school through pro ball, then something’s wrong with you.”
After shaking hands with and delivering the lineup card to the umpires at the plate, Hale took his spot on the left side of the third-base dugout, where he consulted with his staff and took in the action on the field.
He witnessed a familiar sight: Arizona won its 14th consecutive season opener.
Reliever George Arias Jr. notched the victory, the second of his UA career, after pitching a 1-2-3 fifth inning in relief of TJ Nichols. Nichols, one of a handful of Arizona players to battle food poisoning this week, allowed one run in four frames. The sophomore pitched around trouble in every inning, using his mid-90s fastball — including a new two-seam version — to strike out six KSU hitters. Nichols allowed five hits and did not walk a batter.
Kansas State twice threatened to spoil the party. Down 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, KSU loaded the bases with one out against freshman Anthony Susac. After a visit from pitching coach Dave Lawn, Susac struck out the next two batters. The second strikeout fired up Daniel Susac, Arizona’s catcher and Anthony’s cousin, who bumped fists with the freshman as he sauntered off the field.
In the bottom of the eighth, Kansas State scored four runs off Anthony Susac and reliever Trevor Long. Hale brought in closer Holden Christian with the bases loaded, one out and Arizona up by three. The transfer from Loyola Marymount yielded a sacrifice fly to Cole Johnson. Dylan Phillips then hit a towering fly ball to center, which Mac Bingham snagged on the warning track.
Christian pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out Cash Rugely swinging to end the game.
“Piece of cake,” a relieved Lawn said as he left the field.
Daniel Susac provided a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh, lining a two-out double to right field. The preseason All-American went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
Arizona scored twice more in the eighth and ended up needing both.
The first run of the Hale era came on a solo homer to center in the second inning by first baseman Noah Turley. Turley, a transfer from Yavapai College, became the first player to homer in his first UA at-bat since Austin Wells did it in the 2019 opener. Turley had a similar experience rounding the bases.
“I watched the ball. Once I noticed that it was going to be a home run, I completely blacked out,” Turley said. “Looking back at it, I can’t remember what it was like. It was amazing.”
Outfielder Tanner O’Tremba also homered, sending a 2-2 pitch into the second deck in left in the sixth.
Despite a late and unexpected coaching change, Arizona entered the 2022 season with great expectations. The UA reached the College World Series for the second time in five tries last year under Jay Johnson. Arizona was ranked in every preseason Top 25, including as high as 10th in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll.
With Hale’s debut in the books, Arizona can now focus on what’s ahead.
“It sets us up for success for the rest of the season,” Turley said. “You have the feeling of winning, and it’s good to start out with that feeling.”
Inside pitch
Third baseman Tony Bullard did not play because of a shoulder injury. That necessitated some shuffling in the field. Second baseman Garen Caulfield shifted to third. Tyler Casagrande started at second. It was Casagrande’s first career game at second base. All of his previous appearances came in the outfield.
Bullard (shoulder) isn’t expected to play in the field this weekend, Hale said. It’s possible Bullard could serve as the designated hitter. He also will miss Tuesday’s home opener to attend his father’s funeral. Kim Bullard passed away last month. UA players wore wristbands honoring Bullard’s dad.
Hale successfully challenged a call in the eighth inning. Bingham initially was ruled out trying to steal second, seemingly ending the frame. Replay overturned the call. Nik McClaughry, who had tripled, scored on the play.
Senior left-hander Garrett Irvin (6-4, 4.58 ERA in 2021) is slated to start for Arizona on Saturday. He will face Oklahoma righty David Sandlin (9-2, 3.18 at Eastern Oklahoma State College).
After facing Oklahoma, Arizona wraps up the tournament against No. 22 Texas Tech on Sunday. The Red Raiders played Michigan in Friday’s third game.
