Jacob Berry's double helps Wildcats complete comeback, beat Southeastern Louisiana

Jacob Berry doubled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh to complete UA’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at Hi Corbett Field.

Down 3-0 in the seventh, Blake Paugh doubled in two to cut the lead to 3-2. Branden Boissiere then tied the game with an RBI single.

Paugh, Berry and Jacob Blas each had two hits for UA (5-2).

Trevor Long earned the win in relief with 1º scoreless innings. Quinn Flanagan notched his first save with two scoreless innings.

Southeastern Louisiana (3-3) took a 1-0 lead in the first and extended it to 3-0 in the fourth. UA was held scoreless by Will Warren for six innings, but then immediately jumped on reliever Brock Batty in the seventh.

No. 23 UA (5-2) has won the first three games of the series. The teams meet again at 10 a.m. Sunday.