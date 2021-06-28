Jay Johnson acknowledges ‘difficulty’ of leaving UA for LSU; search for replacement continues

Wearing a gray suit, a purple striped tie and a matching LSU baseball cap, Jay Johnson was introduced in Baton Rouge on Monday.

He didn’t mention his former school, Arizona, during the 20 or so minutes he spoke before answering questions from the media. But queries came about his West Coast roots and the job he left, and Johnson acknowledged a degree of “difficulty” in parting ways with a program he helped rebuild.

“The difficulty is in relationships with players. That's what matters to me,” Johnson said. “I left a team that accomplished a lot of things. They did it with ... great fundamentals, a competitive attitude and were great people. So the difficulty was leaving that team.

“That’s exactly why I feel like I'm right for a place like this, because I do invest in the players and I do invest in the relationships – I invest in their process to be good. That's the only difficulty.

“The rest of it is, ‘Let's go.’ And there was probably one place in the country that there was a ‘let's go’ attitude. We're standing here right now.”

Johnson described LSU as the “ultimate” destination and “THE place in college baseball.”

“Everything is possible here,” Johnson said.