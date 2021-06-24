Jay Johnson leaving Arizona to become coach at LSU

The Jay Johnson era at Arizona has come to an end.

After six seasons at the UA, Johnson has agreed to become the next coach at LSU, the Star has confirmed. D1Baseball.com first reported the news Thursday.

Despite a second College World Series appearance in five tries — and a Wildcats roster teeming with high-upside talent — Johnson couldn’t resist the lure of one of college baseball’s premier coaching jobs.

Arizona posted a 208-114 record under Johnson, including a national runner-up finish in 2016 and a Pac-12 championship this past season. The Wildcats were knocked out of the CWS on Monday.

Johnson, 44, reportedly interviewed for the LSU job Tuesday. He succeeds Paul Mainieri, who retired after 15 seasons in Baton Rouge.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke wanted to keep Johnson on board and said the two would talk about a contract extension after the 2021 season ended. Heeke, a former college catcher and chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball Selection Committee, is a big baseball advocate and will begin the search for a new coach immediately.