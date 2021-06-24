 Skip to main content
Jay Johnson leaving Arizona to become coach at LSU
ARIZONA BASEBALL

Jay Johnson made two College World Series appearances as the Arizona Wildcats' head coach.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Jay Johnson era at Arizona has come to an end.

After six seasons at the UA, Johnson has agreed to become the next coach at LSU, the Star has confirmed. D1Baseball.com first reported the news Thursday.

Despite a second College World Series appearance in five tries — and a Wildcats roster teeming with high-upside talent — Johnson couldn’t resist the lure of one of college baseball’s premier coaching jobs.

Arizona posted a 208-114 record under Johnson, including a national runner-up finish in 2016 and a Pac-12 championship this past season. The Wildcats were knocked out of the CWS on Monday.

Johnson, 44, reportedly interviewed for the LSU job Tuesday. He succeeds Paul Mainieri, who retired after 15 seasons in Baton Rouge.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke wanted to keep Johnson on board and said the two would talk about a contract extension after the 2021 season ended. Heeke, a former college catcher and chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball Selection Committee, is a big baseball advocate and will begin the search for a new coach immediately.

One possible candidate is associate head coach/pitching coach Nate Yeskie, although Texas A&M reportedly is pursuing Yeskie to be its pitching coach.

Jay Johnson

Johnson had two years left on his UA contract and will owe the school the sum of his 2022 and ’23 salaries — approximately $1.09 million. It’s likely that LSU will take care of that payment as part of Johnson’s deal with the school.

Johnson was the sixth UA head baseball coach of the modern era (post-1950). His .646 winning percentage ranks second in that group behind Frank Sancet (.741). Johnson is the only one to leave for a job at another school.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

