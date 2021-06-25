Jay Johnson officially hired by LSU; here are some candidates to replace him at Arizona

Jay Johnson officially became the baseball coach at LSU on Friday. Which means Dave Heeke is officially on the clock to find Johnson’s replacement at Arizona.

A whirlwind week for the Wildcats that began with Johnson coaching them in the College World Series ended with him departing for Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU announced the hiring of the reigning Pac-12 Coach of the Year in a news release.

“Jay's track record of postseason success, explosive lineups and highly ranked recruiting classes set him apart from the field,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “He's made an immediate impact at every program he's led, and he's one of the most energetic, innovative and focused coaches in America. I am confident he is ready to add to our extensive championship tradition at LSU.”

LSU has won six CWS championships, tied for second most in NCAA history. Johnson just completed his sixth season at Arizona, which has four titles. He led the Wildcats to two CWS berths in the five seasons in which the NCAA Tournament was contested. Arizona made the CWS finals in 2016, Johnson’s first season. The UA was eliminated from the tournament Monday.