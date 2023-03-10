First baseman Kiko Romero had a career night to lead Arizona to a resounding 13-2 victory over Cal in the Pac-12 opener for both schools Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.

Romero, a JC transfer and Canyon del Oro High School graduate, went 4 for 5 with two home runs, a triple, five runs and six RBIs. The junior is now batting .377 in his first season with the Wildcats.

Arizona (10-3) won its seventh consecutive game and arguably had its best all-around performance of the season.

Starter TJ Nichols pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out nine batters.

The Wildcats piled up 13 hits, struck out only four times and did not commit an error.

Second baseman Garen Caulfield also homered. He went 2 for 5 with four RBIs.

Romero's second home run, a solo shot, gave Arizona a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. The Wildcats put up crooked numbers in the fifth (three runs), seventh (three) and eighth (four) innings.

Dawson Netz and Eric Orloff combined for 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief to close out the Golden Bears (8-4).