Kobe Kato quietly, consistently contributes to Arizona Wildcats’ prolific offense

“But it's still just being a great teammate. You being in the starting lineup doesn't make you better than someone else on the team. It's a collective agreement that everyone here is working towards the same goal.”

UA coach Jay Johnson, whose seventh-ranked Wildcats visit No. 19 Stanford Friday-Sunday, said no one on the team has contributed more to its success than Kato.

The Hawaii product has batted in seven spots in the lineup, from first to ninth. He leads the team with 32 walks. His average and OBP rank third behind Jacob Berry and Branden Boissiere — the two players who made the Golden Spikes watch list.

“When I say a player really knows our system, to the point that they probably could teach a lot of it, that's like the ultimate compliment. I think Kobe could run our offense,” Johnson said.

He put center fielder Donta’ Williams in that same category. Like Kato, Williams is in his fourth season at the UA — a side effect of the pandemic in Williams’ case. The difference between them is that Williams started 92 games over his first three seasons. Kato had to wait his turn.

He kept believing in himself. Just as important, he kept believing in the system that has helped so many players develop into elite hitters.