Last-place Trojans top Wildcats in series opener

Arizona's quest to repeat as Pac-12 champions took a hit Friday night in a loss at last-place USC.

The Wildcats (32-16, 13-9) fell 6-1 to the Trojans in Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series. UA entered the night tied for third place in the conference, two games behind first-place Oregon State, with only three series left in the regular season.

USC's Jaden Agassi, the son of tennis greats Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, allowed just one run in six innings to earn the win.

Chase Davis was 2 for 4 for UA, which had only six hits. Davis scored Arizona's only run, on Tony Bullard's sac fly in the sixth inning to cut USC's lead to 3-1.

TJ Nichols took the loss for Arizona, allowing four runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out nine.

The Trojans are now 23-20, 7-15.

The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday on Pac-12 Arizona.

Saturday Who: Arizona (32-16, 13-9) at USC (23-20, 7-15) When: 2 p.m. TV: Pac-12 Arizona Radio: 1290-AM

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

