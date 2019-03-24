The UA baseball team was swept by No. 1 UCLA, losing 3-1 in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The game was scoreless until a solo homer by UCLA’s Michael Toglia in the bottom of the seventh.
UA tied the score at 1 in the eighth on an RBI single by Dayton Dooney, but the Bruins scored the winning runs in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run homer by Jack Stronach.
Zach Sherman (1-1) took the loss for Arizona. Starter Andrew Nardi allowed just one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Arizona was held to three total hits in the loss. UA (13-10, 2-4) at San Diego State (13-9) at 6:05 p.m. Monday. The Aztecs lost 13-4 at New Mexico on Sunday.