Like his namesake, Arizona Wildcats infielder Kobe Kato strives to outwork the competition

“I think what you would call his ‘how-to-win awareness’ is exactly what we want all our players to have,” Johnson said.

He added that if he ever were unavailable to coach third base, Kato would be a suitable substitute “because of his understanding of what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it.”

Kato came to the UA with a keen understanding of the game. He played for his father, Ryan, at Aiea High School in Hawaii. As a middle schooler, Kobe would tag along with his father to Aiea’s practices. Ryan, who played baseball at Hawaii and Sacramento State, taught his son how difficult the sport can be — how it requires a certain degree of mental fortitude.

And yes, in case you’re wondering, Kato’s parents named him after Kobe Bryant. The Lakers are the most popular NBA team in Hawaii. Bryant was rising to superstardom when Kato was born in 1999.

Kato naturally became a fan of the late Laker. He especially admired the work Bryant put in away from the court. If anything ties the two Kobes together, it’s that.